Strike a pose: Local farm offers yoga with alpacas near Charlotte

Good Karma Ranch in Iron Station is a small, family-run farm that offers tours and sells goods made from alpaca fiber such as socks, gloves, scarves and blankets.

They also offer a unique setting for yogis. That’s right, yoga classes are held at the farm in the pasture among the alpacas.

Spring dates were just announced, and space is limited, so be sure to register soon.

Remaining classes will be held on March 11, March 25-26, April 1-2, and April 29. The cost is $25 per session.

Private classes for groups of 10 or more can also be booked.

For more details or to register, click here.

[READ NEXT: Yogis find zen, cuddles with goats at Critter Creek Farm’s goat yoga classes in Rock Hill.]