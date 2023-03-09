Strike cuts power to Olympic village, Stade de France

Striking workers cut power to the large sports arena Stade de France and the Olympic village near Paris

By Noemie Olive

PARIS (Reuters) - Strike action cut power to the large sports arena Stade de France and to some of the construction work for the 2024 Olympic village in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris, union officials said on Thursday.

A dozen members of the Electricity and Gas industry (IEG)walked out of offices that control the area's electricity supply.

They told reporters they had also cut power to three data centres in Saint-Denis and to all the commercial centres around Stade de France.

The outage is part of ongoing industrial action triggered by the government's plans to delay the state pension age by two years to 64, Frederic Probel, secretary general of the related union CGT Energie, said.

"We promised a dark week in the energy sector, and it has been dark," Probel told a crowd of about 300 workers in Bagneux, also on the outskirts of Paris.

Strikes that began on Tuesday have also disrupted deliveries of fuel.

(Reporting by Noemie Olive; writing by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Barbara Lewis)