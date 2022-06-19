Strike averted: Fresno County, correctional officers reach agreement. Courts to stay open

Fresno County correctional officers tentatively agreed to a pay and benefit hike that would end the threat of a looming strike Monday morning.

The agreement with the Fresno County Public Safety Association was announced Saturday night by Fresno County officials. The pact still must be ratified by union members.

On Friday, officials at Fresno County Superior Court warned a job action, which included the possibility of a strike, might cause difficulties but vowed to stay open.

In a press release, the county said its “last best and final offer” would include a base salary increase of 11 percent, along with increases to health insurance contributions as well as 7.5 percent in retention premium payments, a one-time pandemic payment of $1,500, a one-time payment $500 payment for correctional officers and juvenile correctional officers, and “other economic benefits” Starting salaries would also go up,

Said County Administrative Officer Paul Nerdland:

“This .... agreement is great news and a positive step forward for both the County of Fresno and our dedicated correctional officers.”