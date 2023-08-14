Strictly's Zara McDermott Has Already Got A Word Of Warning For Her Professional Partner

Zara McDermott at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year

Zara McDermott has shared a word of warning with her upcoming Strictly Come Dancing partner ahead of her debut on the show.

Last week, it was announced that the reality star and BBC documentary host would be taking part in this year’s Strictly, marking the first time someone who found fame on Love Island has signed up for the BBC dance show.

We've got a text! @bbcthree documentary maker and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott is joining the cast of #Strictly 2023



👉 https://t.co/Tc4IgUx9I3pic.twitter.com/QsryZdYpZ5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 7, 2023

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, an excited Zara told her followers: “Obviously the news is out and I’m going to be on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting such an incredible overwhelming reaction. This is probably one of the biggest things I will ever do in my entire life.”

She shared: “We had our first dance masterclass session the other day, we all met each other, we all met the pros which was just amazing. Seeing them dance I was like… ‘wow’.”

Zara later added: “I guess my next question is, ‘who is my dance partner going to be?’. They’ve got their work cut out.”

However, it seems the show’s resident troupe of professionals have a bit more faith in Zara than she appears to in herself.

“You got this and I know you will be fabulous,” Carlos Gu wrote under Zara’s post, while fellow dancer Katya Jones encouraged: “Let’s gooo!”

Meanwhile, Zara’s boyfriend, fellow reality star Sam Thompson, also commented: “Time to fly little goose.”

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott

Zara is one of 15 celebrities who have now been confirmed for the new series of Strictly.

She’ll be joined by news anchors Angela Rippon and Krishnan Guru-Murthy, West End performer Layton Williams and TV personalities Les Dennis and Angela Rippon, as well as soap actors Ellie Leach, Adam Thomas, Nigel Harman and Bobby Brazier.

