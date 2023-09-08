Strictly's It Takes Two confirms return date ahead of launch

Ray Burmiston - BBC

The BBC has confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two will return to our screens later this month.

Ahead of the dancing show's glittering premiere, it's been revealed that It Takes Two will start up on Monday, September 25 at 6.30pm on BBC Two.



Joining Janette Manrara in hosting duties is singer and former Strictly star Fleur East, who is taking over from Rylan Clarke. Fleur competed on the 2022 series with partner Vito Coppola, where she eventually finished as runner up.

The pair will be bringing viewers all the backstage news, gossip and behind-the-scenes exclusives from the dancers as they prepare for the main show.

Ray Burmiston - BBC

Related: Strictly's Johannes Radebe breaks down as he reveals "emotional" struggle behind success

Dancer Joanne Clifton will also be back to present the Choreography Corner, joined by her brother Kevin.



"I'm so excited to be part of the Strictly family once again and work with Janette on such an amazing show," Fleur said of the announcement. "I loved my experience on the show last year and so it's a dream to now be presenting it."

While Janette added: "I am ready to get stuck into this year's It Takes Two, especially with the addition of Fleur who I'm so excited to work with.

"This year is sure to be an exceptional one, so I really can't wait to get started."

Ray Burmiston - BBC

Related: Strictly's Fleur East teases "dark horses" in 2023 cast

The 2023 series of Strictly will begin on Saturday, September 16 with 15 new celebrities competing in hopes of winning the prized glitter ball trophy.

Amongst this year's hopefuls are EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas, Love Island's Zara McDermott and Channel 4 News' Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its launch special on September 16 on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like