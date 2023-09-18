Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence after partner snub

Robin Lee-Perrella - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has spoken out after not receiving a celebrity partner in the 2023 series.

In Saturday's launch show (September 16), viewers saw this year's contestants paired with their respective professional dance partners. But sadly, Strictly pros Nadiya, Neil Jones and Michelle Tsiakkas did not receive a celebrity match and therefore will not compete in the upcoming series.

Addressing the situation, Nadiya shared a statement with her followers in an Instagram post the morning after the launch show (September 17).

"I’m sure you’ll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series," her caption began.



"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I’m still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much much more.

She concluded: "I’m also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year."

For some fans of the BBC dancing show, news that Nadiya was without a partner this year was not a total surprise.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, this week, Nadiya's former dance partner, Channel 5 news anchor Dan Walker let slip the spoiler ahead of the launch show.

"Looking forward to the new series of Strictly. All the pros are great but gutted that Nadiya Bychkova hasn't got a partner," he said.

Looking forward to the new series of Strictly 🪩



All the pros are great but gutted that @NadiyaBychkova hasn’t got a partner. I’m sure she’s still looking forward to being part of the biggest show on TV but it feels a bit like putting Messi on the bench for the World Cup final! pic.twitter.com/76luEIjLcP — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 11, 2023

Former Strictly contestant Dan praised his ex-dance partner as "talented" and the "best teacher anyone could hope for".

Though lamenting her lack of partner, Dan did also shout out Strictly as an "incredible show", adding: "I hope the celebs enjoy it."



Dan and Nadiya made it all the way to the quarter finals in December 2021, but were sadly sent home ahead of the semi-finals after losing out to AJ Odudu and partner Kai Widdrington in the dance off.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its launch special on September 16 on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

