Strictly's Layton Williams on last-minute trouble before dance

Strictly Come Dancing's Layton Williams has revealed the last-minute drama that went down before his dance with Nikita Kuzmin last weekend.

The pair danced the Jive to 'Shake Ur Body' by Shy FX, T Power and Di as the first dance of the night, earning two 10s from the judges. But things could have gone very differently thanks to a bad dress rehearsal.

"Opening is a whole different game, that was really scary because you don't have enough time to really get in the zone and prep and be on it, and it's like 'okay, let's go!'" Layton said.

"So I was really nervous, and before the show as well, the dress rehearsal didn't go as cute as I wanted. Like, it was bad, it was baaaaad. The worst one we've ever had.

"I was skipping, I was clapping. I was behind at one point and was just like making up the choreography. I was like 'Ahhhh', like I lost it. So the fact that we actually delivered on the night, I was so relieved. It was magical."

"That week was really, really hard and probably our hardest week so far," Nikita added, but stated that he was "really, really proud" of Layton for pulling it off. "He took control. When it had to be done, he just came in, zero breaks, full concentration. I was just thinking every night, 'wow, he's just fantastic.'"

Layton and Nikita will be doing an Argentine Tango to Loreen's 'Tattoo' tonight (November 11) where they hope to add some more 10s to their score.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Layton will be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour next year, and if you want to find out more about that, you can do so right here.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

