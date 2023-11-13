Strictly's Krishnan Guru-Murthy breaks silence after show exit

Guy Levy - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing's Krishnan Guru-Murthy has broken his silence after exiting the show, calling the experience "life changing and life affirming."

The Channel 4 news anchor was the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the competition ahead of Blackpool Week, finding himself in the dance-off against TV presenter Angela Rippon.

Taking to Twitter/X, Krishnan shared a series of photos from his time on the show, thanking fans for their support and praising his professional partner Lauren Oakley.

"That's all folks. Heartbroken. Thanks for the love and support – I'm so delighted that so many people enjoyed watching us," he began.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly star Amanda Abbington's fiancé posts cryptic message following exit

"@bbcstrictly brought me more happiness than I ever imagined. It has been life changing and life affirming. There is something about taking big risks, performing, giving it everything, making yourself totally vulnerable and shedding the armour you normally use to survive that is exhilarating, liberating and inspiring.

"Dancing is physically and emotionally unique. I had more fun than should normally be allowed on television."

That’s all folks. Heartbroken. Thanks for the love and support - I’m so delighted that so many people enjoyed watching us. @bbcstrictly brought me more happiness than I ever imagined. It has been life changing and life affirming. There is something about taking big risks,… pic.twitter.com/JpDsPHxNK7 — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) November 12, 2023

Krishnan then applauded "incredibly talented" Lauren for her support throughout the series, adding: "She taught me with patience and trust, boosted me when I doubted, picked me up when I crumbled.

Story continues

"If you want to understand the kind of person she is: when dance performance shut down during the pandemic Lauren worked in a care home, she dreams of running an animal sanctuary and she's so fun she really ought to be presenting children's (and family) television."

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse reveals "dark days" that led to show exit

He added: "When we met she said she had one aim: to make me love dance. She succeeded in week one. And somehow we made it to week eight."

Ending his statement, Krishnan thanked the Strictly production team, his family and his colleagues at Channel 4 News, writing: "Re-entry to normal life ain't easy after something like Strictly. Especially when normal life is something as extraordinary as C4 News.

"Thanks everyone. Lots of love. See u soon. Xx"

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like