Strictly's Karen Hauer says Kevin Clifton divorce was 'hardest thing'

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has revealed that her divorce from Kevin Clifton was the “hardest thing.”

The professionals wed in 2015 before separating three years later, with Kevin subsequently beginning a relationship with Stacey Dooley following the split.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Strictly Come Dancing confirms 2024 professionals tour

In an interview with The Sun, Hauer referred to the period as the “toughest” in her life, before revealing that rescue dog Betty was crucial in aiding her recovery.

“I am a professional dancer, and I am structured and I am disciplined. But when emotional things happen to you, nothing you do on the outside helps,” she said. “I went through a really tough divorce, and it was the most difficult thing I’ve faced on my own – and, I guess, in a spotlight.

“It’s almost like you want to hide and go into your own little cocoon,” she continued, before paying tribute to pet Betty. “[She] saved my life, pretty much. Having that unconditional love and having her there to help me actually get up out of bed.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares pregnancy update after midwife visit

“My dog doesn’t judge me. I discovered so much more about the power of therapy through my dog and being able to release stress through her. And just spending time with her – I didn’t want to speak to anybody, I didn’t want to be around people, I just wanted to be around my dog and it helped me release a lot,” she added.

Karen joined Strictly in 2012, with her most successful performance coming in the 18th series as she finished runner-up with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing. Kevin departed the BBC series in 2020 after triumphing with Stacey, and recently announced he would be taking a break in his career to raise their child.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like