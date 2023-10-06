Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares Gorka Márquez's cheeky request

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Gemma Atkinson has revealed her partner Gorka Márquez's cheeky request when home from filming Strictly Come Dancing.

The hectic schedule of the BBC dancing competition means Gorka is away from his family in Manchester most of the week to rehearse with celebrity dance partner Nikita Kanda in London.

However, Gemma explained that when Gorka does make it home, they tend to have very different ideas on how to spend the evening.

"My fella works away a lot, and I often say to my producer Matt, 'Gorka's back on Thursday, I've not seen him for three weeks, he's going to want the lingerie and all this'," she said on her podcast The Overshare.

Gemma then admitted: "All I want to do is get in bed and he will text me saying, 'Can't wait for tonight', and I'm like, 'oh God', because for me, I can't wait for tonight because it means you can get up and I can get some sleep."

The two met when Gemma competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and in 2021, they announced their engagement. Gemma and Gorka have two children together: newborn son Thiago and 4-year-old daughter Mia.

Gorka and his current Strictly Come Dancing partner, BBC Asian Network presenter Nikita Kanda, have struggled in the first two weeks of the competition, scoring 18 out of 40 for both their waltz and Charleston.

However, the duo have a chance to redeem themselves on Saturday night during Movie Week when they perform a jive to the Kim Wilde classic 'Kids in America' from the film Clueless.

