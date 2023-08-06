Strictly's Dianne Buswell joined by Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu for hair change

Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell was joined by her fellow pros Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu as she freshened up her hairstyle.

The dancer felt that she needed a bit more volume to her locks, so went to get some extensions in.

In a little vlog, she showed fans how she got blonde extensions put in at first, and while she liked the look, she wanted a consistent colour. After emerging from a sink that looked slightly like a bloodbath, Dianne showed off her fuller, vibrant red 'do.

"MINI HAIR VLOG," she wrote in her Instagram post. "Come with me to get my hair done !!!!

"I have missed my @vickydemetriouhair way too much! Once again she nailed the brief to perfection. Had some visitors while I was there too @gkx_carlos @nancy_xuxi! Hope your[sic] all having a fab Saturday!!!!"

She also revealed on her Instagram Stories that Carlos and Nancy had joined her in the salon, and that Carlos was also getting his hair done there.

After that, she uploaded further Stories showing the trio going for a bit of retail therapy and some grub.

Strictly has been revealing its first handful of contestants for the 2023 series, with four faces announced for the competition at the time of writing.

Friday saw Sherlock's Amanda Abbington, legendary BBC broadcaster Angela Rippon and Bad Education's Layton Williams announced for the show, while yesterday's confirmed contestant was Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

"I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude," Krishnan said. "I know I'm going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I'm not the only one enjoying my participation."

Will any of these celebs be paired with Dianne, Nancy or Carlos?

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

