Strictly's Dianne Buswell gets "honest" about effect of emotional family news

Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has opened up about receiving some difficult family news.

The dancer has uploaded a YouTube vlog in which she answered fan questions and spoke about how learning about her father's health issues has led her to change her end-of-year plans.

"I thought I'd be very upfront and honest with you all, last week I got some news about my dad's health," she said. "I'm not going to go into detail, but obviously that affected me, being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing.

Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA - Getty Images

Related: Strictly confirms Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice will miss this weekend's live show

"So I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that, and obviously if you follow me on here, you know my family were all going to be coming over here for Christmas, and my mum and dad were gonna come watch me in the show.

"That won't be happening now so I am going to be going home to Australia. There's a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 100% that he's going to be fine, and we are all gonna get through it together."

She added that she and her dad would be both be appreciative and grateful for any thoughts and prayers sent to them by fans.'

Related: Amy Dowden excited to be "back at Strictly" soon

"The one thing my dad really, really wants is for me to keep going, keeping dancing my little heart out because that makes him the absolute proudest," she continued, "so I am gonna try my best to do an amazing job every week, regardless of whether I get the Glitterball or not. I'm gonna have a hot Christmas!"

Elsewhere in the video, she also reiterated how much she is enjoying being partnered with Bobby Brazier on the show, stating that she sees him like a little brother.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like