Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Myring

Craig Revel Horwood attends the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show for National Osteoporosis Society at Lancaster House on November 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for the National Osteoporosis Society)

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood has revealed he is engaged to boyfriend of two years Jonathan Myring.

Horwood has told how Myring popped the question while the pair were bathing together during a holiday last month.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 55-year-old said: "Jonathan popped the question at the end of March on holiday in Tasmania and it was a total surprise.”

Myring said: "I drew a salt bath, opened a bottle of champagne and we got in the bath together and I did it in there."

Horwood added: "It was very romantic. A naked proposal, on his knees in the bath. It was hilarious!...I said, ‘Absolutely not!’ And then I said, 'Oh, alright then, I’ve changed my mind.' I thought it was really sweet, actually, because Jonathan just said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'

"It was absolutely perfect. I would much rather be in a bubble bath with champagne than climbing up a mountain to a waterfall anyway."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Jonathan Myring and Craig Revel Horwood attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The couple also revealed 35-year-old Myring bought them both specially made matching engagement rings.

The rings are wooden with gold bands through the middle, with the wood coming from eucalyptus trees that grow in Ballarat, “where Craig is from in Australia".

The couple had planned to tell friends and family by throwing a huge engagement party, but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered their plans. They now plan to hold a bash once lockdown ends.

There is no date set as yet for the wedding, but the couple have said they will say their nuptials at the Hampshire home they share together.

It is unlikely to be a splashy celeb affair, with Horwood saying he wants “something intimate for ourselves and very close friends and family”.

The couple met during a Strictly tour in 2018, moving in together nine months later.

Horwood has previously said he and Myring had discussed having children.

When asked about adoption while appearing on Loose Women earlier this year he said: “We have spoken about that, we have. We’re in the realms of talking about that the last six months - and if we have a home, we could give someone a home.

“I think it’s really quite important. It doesn’t matter who has the home, if you can give a home to a child who’s been in care for such a long time, I think it’s very important."