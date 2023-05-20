Strictly's Anton du Beke "absolutely flattened" by death of co-star Len Goodman

Mark Robert Milan - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has spoken about his former co-star's death.

Len Goodman, one of the show's original judges, died last month at the age of 78, following a battle with bone cancer.

On yesterday's (May 19) instalment of Steph's Packed Lunch, Anton talked about how Len's death affected him.

"I was absolutely flattened," he explained. "I didn't do that thing that we all do on Twitter, where you do two lines and say 'sad to hear the news' because I didn't think that was enough.

“I did something later that morning on Instagram. I started it off with 'apologies for my stream of consciousness but…’ and then I just went in and said what I felt at that moment in time about old Len.

"He’s sorely missed. I've known him for about 40 years and he's been a part of my life for all that time, as man and boy really – when I started dancing all the way through to us doing Strictly Come Dancing together. And it was lovely that we started together. He started Strictly when he was 60 and I started when I was in my mid-30s, so we'd both been around a bit.

"We've both been through the business of it all and then we got this opportunity to do his wonderful thing called Strictly Come Dancing.

"We both said it changed our lives. It made everything better. It was a remarkable moment in life and in time and I'm thrilled I shared it with Len.”

Steph's Packed Lunch airs weekdays on Channel 4. Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

