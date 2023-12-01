Strictly's Amy Dowden rushed to hospital over blood clot

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared a heartbreaking health update with fans after being rushed to hospital.

The professional dancer revealed a blood clot was found on her lung earlier this week and doctors feared it could affect her heart.

Having now returned home from hospital, Dowden took to her Instagram Story to share how she’s feeling.

"Hello everyone," Dowden began. "Unfortunately I’ve had another nightmare this week. It just seems to be never-ending.

"I was rushed into hospital on Monday and it came to our knowledge on Tuesday that I’ve got another blood clot on my lung. They were really worried that the clot was travelling to my heart or affecting my heart. Luckily enough it’s not."

Opening up about her emotions following the shock hospital trip, the Strictly star said she’s "really gutted" to have a blood clot despite taking blood thinning medication.

"I was taking tablets twice a day for blood clots but I’m now on the blood thinning injections which I’ve had before and they’re not nice," she added.

"I’ve just been really frustrated. I had lots planned this week, voice overs, just getting my life back," Dowden continued. "I think we get in our heads that once you’ve finished chemo that’s it, but you learn it really isn’t and there’s chemo still in my body for six weeks since chemo."

"So, yeah, just wanted to update you all. But I’m home now after a few nights in hospital."

Dowden has endured a difficult year undergoing chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

After finishing chemotherapy she had hoped to get back to her passion for dancing, but sadly broke her foot just days after completing her treatment.

However, attempting to keep her spirits high, Dowden has still managed to enjoy a couple of brief returns to her beloved Strictly.

