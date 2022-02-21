Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about co-stars' support during health battle

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden has opened up about receiving support from her co-stars whilst on tour. The professional dancer lives with Crohn's disease, meaning that parts of her digestive system can become inflamed.

When she suffered from a Crohn's related crisis during the Strictly tour, her fellow pros instantly knew something was wrong and helped her deal with it.

"I woke up and I felt niggles in my stomach, a bit more tired and I just thought 'Oh maybe it’s the tour' and I had a hot water bottle," Dowden said on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Photo credit: BBC

Related: Dawn French reveals why she's refused to do Strictly Come Dancing

"Then I started vomiting between numbers during the show, which can be normal for me. I have to say to everybody, 'That’s just like you guys going to the toilet, don’t panic!'" she continued.



Once on the bus, however, Dowden felt poorly and pro dancer Aliaž Škorjanec had to help her. "It got to the point where I was crying in pain, Aljaž whipped me up and carried me into the service station," the dancer said.

When in Manchester at the end of January this year, Dowden's conditions deteriorated and an ambulance was needed. "Kai [Widdrington] carried me off the stage in the matinee in Manchester," Dowden revealed.

Related: Strictly Come Dancing's Nicola Adams expecting a baby with partner Ella Baig

The Welsh dancer added that she doesn't want to be defined by her chronic illness.

"I’ve learned to live with it, I’ve learned to accept it. But I’ve become determined it’s not going to define me, it’s not going to stop me," she said. "I’m Amy the dancer, yes I have Crohn’s Disease but I’m going to learn with live it."

Dowden also said that getting the Strictly gig has opened many doors for her.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage - Getty Images

"Growing up… I wouldn’t get dance partners because I was seen as 'a risk' and it’s discrimination… Until Strictly, I was applying for jobs and there are two boxes, do you have a criminal record and do you have a chronic illness. I knew as soon as I was ticking chronic illness, I wasn’t going to be seen," she said.

Story continues

"When I got Strictly, it opened so many opportunities and I want to use my platform now to raise awareness, break the stigma and help others."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

More information about Crohn's disease is available via the NHS.

You Might Also Like