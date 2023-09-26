Strictly's Amy Dowden marks hair change in sweet family dancing reel

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has marked a hair change in a sweet dancing reel with her family as she continues her treatment for breast cancer.

Amy took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing with her family, filmed both before and after she decided to shave her hair.

"This brought so much fun to the day! As dancing always does," she wrote. In her caption, she also credited fellow Strictly professional Dianne Buswell with the idea for the Instagram reel.

Amy recently shared a video of the emotional moment she decided to shave her head, after she began to lose her hair during chemotherapy.

In an emotional video posted last week, Amy cried as her loved ones helped her through the moment where she said goodbye to her hair. Describing her decision as "the hardest step so far," Amy shared that she had felt a desire to take control.

"I tried my best to save it. I know it's only hair but these past few months I've had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy," she wrote on social media.



"I'm missing every possible aspect of dancing."

She added: "Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn't even bring myself to think or speak about. I've done it and I've also crossed the half way chemo line!"

Amy also said that she planned to share "some fun before and after vids/reels", but had first wanted to "share the truth and hopefully help others, and bring normality to a beautiful bald head".

Despite sitting out of the 2023 series of Strictly, Amy has been supporting her Strictly Come Dancing family on social media, writing: "Wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it's going to be amazing!"

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights from September 25 on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

