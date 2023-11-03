Strictly's Amy Dowden gives health update on Stand Up to Cancer

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has given a health update whilst appearing on Stand Up to Cancer, as she continues treatment for breast cancer.

Speaking to presenter Davina McCall on tonight's (November 3) live fundraiser, Amy revealed that she has almost completed chemotherapy. "Today is a good day. I've got my last chemo session on Thursday. I'm ringing that chemo bell," she said.

"It has been the toughest year of my life, but I'm just really hoping with the surgery I've already had and the chemo, that I've done enough".

The professional dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. After her diagnosis, Amy underwent a single mastectomy and began chemotherapy. She has emotionally documented her treatment, openly sharing the challenges she's faced on social media.

"It's been tough. I've had sepsis, blood clots. I've had to have hormone treatment, then been put into menopause," she said of the difficulties she's overcome.

Amy also urged people to check their breasts and raise awareness of the disease, saying: "You don't get mammograms in the UK until you're in your fifties. Now, I would never have thought at 32 I was going to get diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, if I wasn't checking myself, I would never have found [the lump]. So if you're not checking yourself, who is?

"If you know your breasts, then you'll know any changes and then go and get checked straight away. It doesn't matter how small or if you're unsure, just book an appointment with your GP".

She finally thanked the medical team at The Sheldon Unit, who have supported her through her journey. "The NHS have been incredible," she said. "They go above for all their patients".

Amy is sitting out of this year's series of Strictly due to her treatment. She recently returned to the ballroom to support her cast mates and is looking forward to getting back on the dance floor in the near future.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.



If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.



