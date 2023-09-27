Strictly's Alexandra Burke welcomes second child

Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor star Alexandra Burke has announced the birth of her second child with partner Darren Randolph.

The singer shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her newborn's hand holding hers and another of their tiny feet.

"Feeling so blessed," began the post caption. "We are now a family of four. Welcome to the world our little peanut."

Burke and Randolph, an Irish footballer, did not confirm their second child's gender or name in the announcement post.

Strictly It Takes Two host and fellow The X Factor star Fleur East was one of many to react to Burke's announcement."Wooo! Congratulations mama," she wrote with two love heart emojis on the post's comment section.

Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex also commented, offering her own "congratulations" to Burke and her partner.

The TV and theatre star announced her pregnancy in April this year, sharing a photo of Randolph cradling Burke's growing baby bump on Instagram, alongside the caption: "We are so excited to do this all again."

Burke and Randolph welcomed their first child together in July 2022. The couple have not revealed their first born's gender or name, with Burke at the time referring to the newborn as "grape" in a sweet Instagram post.

During an appearance on Loose Women in October last year, Burke explained the reason for keeping details of her baby private.

"I come from X Factor which is public and gave me a platform. In the process I asked for this but my family never [did]," she told the panel.

"The impact on them is hard and they never asked for it. I want to protect the baby as much as I can and let the baby make its own decision."

Burke additionally shared how her life has changed since becoming a parent.

"Sleep is a thing of the past," she joked. "It’s changed in a brilliant way. I’ve never known love like this before. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been."

