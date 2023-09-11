Strictly's Adam Thomas on why he nearly said no to joining the 2023 lineup

BBC

Waterloo Road and former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas has explained why he almost turned down the invite to compete in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press outlets, the actor joked about being 'confirmed' for the show in previous years, even when he wasn't actually taking part.

"Every f**king year!" he laughed. "I'm like, take the hint, guys! The papers were going, 'Adam's doing Strictly this year', and I'm like, 'Am I?!'

"Because I'd been putting it out there for so many years, when they actually asked me to do it, I was like, 'I don't know if I want to do it now'. But I'm so happy that I did, because it's one of those shows I’ve always wanted to do.

"It's completely different to every other show I do, because this is a show where you get to learn how to dance. It's a completely different experience and I'm enjoying it so far anyway. This lot are amazing, and the professional dancers. Everyone."

After he was confirmed for this year's Strictly, Adam revealed that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and explained that while it might make competing more difficult, he thinks that the experience will be good for him.

"I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face," he explained.



"It really couldn't have come at a better time. I'm a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I've been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted.

"I know it's going to be tough and I've definitely got my work cut out, but am up for the challenge and can not wait to get on that dance floor."

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its launch special on September 16 on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

