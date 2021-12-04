Strictly viewers upset as John Whaite is marked down after dropping Johannes

(BBC iPlayer)

Strictly viewers are upset after John Whaite was “undermarked” for a mistake made by his professional partner.

The former Great British Bake Off winner was performing a salsa with Johannes Radebe, which ended with a challenging lift.

As Whaite went to put Radebe back on the floor, Radebe stretched out his wrong hand and fell awkwardly to the ground.

When the dance ended, he apologised immediately, telling host Tess Daly: “I’m so sorry – I gave him the wrong hand!”

Whaite took the error in his stride.

Despite the judges praising the rest of the dance, and acknowledging that the error was nothing to do with Whaite, Craig Revel Horwood opted to give him a seven

John and Johannes after error in latest ‘Strictly’ dance (BBC iPlayer)

Fans expressed their anger on social media.

The mistake was Johannes tho not John so why the low marking? — Raquelquefois (@raquelquefois) December 4, 2021

Bit unfair to mark them down for a mistake by the professional dancer! #john #johannes #strictly — A Weekend in Vagus 🌈 (@AGildedEye) December 4, 2021

Strictly continues Saturdays until 18 December on BBC One.

Read More

Meet the contestants competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Everything you need to know about Strictly contestant Tom Fletcher

How much do the Strictly professional dancers get paid?