Strictly viewers ask 'what's going on' following Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe's Viennese Waltz – here's why

,Johannes Radebe and Annabel Croft (Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left baffled on Saturday night following the judges' scoring of Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe's Viennese Waltz.

The couple performed two stunning routines, the first was a Salsa to 'You'll Be Mine (Party Time)' by Gloria Estefan, while the second dance was a Viennese Waltz to 'Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want' by Slow Moving Millie.

Johannes Radebe and Annabel Croft performing the Salsa on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy)

For their first performance, the judges scored Johannes and Annabel 32 points, whilst their Viennese Waltz earned them 33. Viewers at home felt that the pair were "seriously undermarked", especially for their ballroom routine.

Taking to social media, one person asked: "What's going on?! @jojo_radebe and @Annabel_Croft seriously undermarked #vienneseWaltz #Strictly," while another remarked: "Honestly think Annabel was veryyy undermarked there. How on EARTH did the judges think that dance was only worthy of 1 point more than her salsa???? A 33 for that dance is CRIMINAL."

The pair scored 33 points for their Viennese Waltz (BBC/Guy Levy)

Praising the emotional performance, another viewer penned: "I can't remember the last time I cried at a ballroom dance. I think maybe Abi Clancy with Aljaz. It was beautiful Annabel. Undermarked," while a fourth confused fan wrote: "That was incredible & I can't understand why @Annabel_Croft & Johannes have been undermarked."

It was an emotional night for Annabel and Johannes, who became teary when asked by host Claudia Winkleman why his dance partner deserved to go through to the final next weekend.

"Claudia, this woman has really respected our art form of ballroom and latin and you have taken to training like duck to water," said the pro dancer. "And look at how beautiful you are now because you're a beautiful swan, darling. When I tell you this has been the hardest year for Annabel and we all know that, but not only for her, for her family as well.

Johannes became emotional as he praised Annabel (BBC)

"What I applaud is the fact that through all of that, she came here to learn how to dance and I can't tell you how proud I am of you. It's not about the Glitterball, it's what you have given me. So, Annabel Croft, you have already won my heart. Thank you."

In Sunday's results show, another couple will be sent home, missing out on the chance to compete in the grand final in a bid to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Competing alongside Annabel are Layton Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, and Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

For this week's show, the scores from the quarter-final were carried into week 12 following Nigel Harman's shock exit from the competition.

Nigel and his dance partner Katya Jones were forced to pull out of the show after the EastEnders star suffered an injury to his rib.

Nigel pulled out of the competition due to injury (Instagram)

In last week's show, Nigel explained how he injured himself. "I was leaping off a rostrum, and was about to be caught by some very handsome men, and as I flew I was Peter Pan, and as I landed I was in A&E," he said.