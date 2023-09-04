I Was On Strictly – It Was So Terrible That I Threw A Party When I Was Voted Off

Mica Paris has admitted she didn’t have the best time on Strictly Come Dancing when she appeared on the show in 2006.

The singer has said she found the experience “terrible”, and even threw a party when she was voted off the BBC ballroom competition.

In an interview with MailOnline, Mica said her dance training was “so intense”, and claimed she hadn’t realised quite what would be involved when she signed up.

Mica Paris with Strictly Come Dancing partner Ian Waite in 2006

“It was terrible,” she said. “There’s so much training, and it’s so intense. You don’t even know if you’re coming or going.

“If you’re a sports person, it can work, but someone like me – who had people dancing in my [music] videos – I didn’t do any of that.

“I used to stand there with a piece of cloth waving it around for ages.”

Mica and her dance partner Ian Waite were second to be eliminated in the fourth series of Strictly, after losing the dance off to former Casualty actor Georgina Bouzova and her partner James Jordan.

The My One Temptation singer admitted she was “so excited” when she was voted off that she had a party to celebrate.

She said: “I was so excited; I can’t even tell you. My body was exhausted, and I’d just had my youngest at the time – she wasn’t even one yet, and I was still breastfeeding, and I thought Strictly would be a great weight loss.”

Mica added: “When I grew up, we used to watch Strictly Come Dancing, so I thought, ‘this is a really good idea’, and that’s why I decided to do it, but honey, when you’re in it, it’s a whole other thing.”

Mica Paris

The star previously admitted she’d turned down the chance to return to the dance floor on a Strictly special.

She told the Express in 2020: “I’ll try anything once, but If I’m crap at something you’ll never see me do it again.

“I remember they called me up a few years ago and said do you want to do Strictly two? You know, the specials? I was like, ‘I don’t need to put people through that again’.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is due to kick off later this month, with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Les Dennis and Angela Rippon among those taking part.

Check out the full line-up here.

