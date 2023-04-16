Strictly: It Takes Two host Rylan Clark addresses rumours over exit decision

Ray Burmiston - BBC

Rylan Clark set Strictly Come Dancing fans into a spin when he announced this week that he was to step away from the BBC dance show's spin-off, Strictly: It Takes Two.

Having hosted the show for four years, which dissects Strictly routines and takes viewers behind the scenes, he shared the news of his departure on social media on Wednesday (April 12).

Speaking on his Saturday BBC Radio 2 show yesterday (April 15) he wanted to put all the rumours to rest after fans had been speculating why he left the BBC dance competition's sister show.

"Can I just confirm please as well... I'm seeing all the rumours," he said. "Please carry on with your rumours, I ain't going anywhere darling. It was just my time to say thank you and you know, go, and I don't know, sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit."

Stating that he needed a rest, he also thanked the "Strictly family" for his time on the show: "So I just want to say publicly to all the Strictly family, I love you dearly for the last four years.

"It's just been amazing, it's just been so lovely, and I love everyone dearly there. So now I've got the certificate, I thought: 'Oh, I might as well go now."

Both on his radio show and in his initial social media post he thanked his fellow hosts and It Takes Two veterans Zoe Ball and Janette Manrara: "I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe, and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."

Listeners will still be able to get their Rylan fix with his weekly Radio 2 show and will be able to hear his commentary for BBC on the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

