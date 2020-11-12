Strictly star Nicola Adams ‘devastated’ to quit series – read her full statement

Strictly contestant Nicola Adams has said she is "devastated" after being dropped from the show.

The former boxing pro has been forced to quit after her professional dance partner, Katya Jones, tested positive for coronavirus.

They had made history as the BBC show’s first ever same-sex couple.

Adams release a statement via the BBC, which you can read in full below.

"Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

"But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

"I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the Covid measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

"I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!"

Jones said that dancing with Adams has been an absolute inspiration" and called her "a friend for life".

Nicola Adams has been forced to quit 'Strictly'

The pair are now isolating separately. According to the BBC, Jones is asymptomatic.

As part of the Covid regulations outlines before this year’s series began, they will not be permitted to return to compete for the glitterball trophy at any stage.

Meanwhile, the remaining celebrities are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night (14 November) on BBC One.

