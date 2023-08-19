Strictly star Hamza Yassin lands new role away from TV

Joe Maher / Stringer - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has landed a new role away from the small screen.

The wildlife cameraman and presenter competed in the most recent series of the BBC show, winning the Glitterball Trophy with professional partner Jowita Przystał.

The star, who has appeared on CBeebies show Let’s Go for a Walk, was announced as an ambassador for Dyslexia Scotland earlier this week, with the organisation confirming the news via their social media channels earlier this week.

“I’m so pleased to become an Ambassador for Dyslexia Scotland, a charity that works hard to raise understanding of dyslexia,” he said in a statement. “By lending my support in this way I can tell my own dyslexia story, something I’m passionate about sharing.

“I’m excited to open up conversations and learn from others as part of this role and hopefully help others along the way. I’m excited to see how the relationship develops,” he added, with the star previously revealing that he was diagnosed with dyslexia during his school years.

Cathy Magee, the Chief Executive of Dyslexia Scotland, welcomed the news of Hamza’s arrival, saying: “Our Ambassadors play a key role in raising awareness about dyslexia and the important work of Dyslexia Scotland.

“Coming from a wide range of backgrounds and from different parts of Scottish society, they challenge prejudices and stereotypes about dyslexia whilst also acting as role models for dyslexic children, young people and adults.

“We are delighted that Hamza has agreed to join our influential group of Ambassadors and are so excited about working with him – he will be an inspiration to so many dyslexic people and their families in Scotland and beyond,” they added.

The cast for the upcoming 21st series of Strictly has been unveiled in recent weeks, with the line-up including Bobby Brazier, Les Dennis, Nigel Harman and Zara McDermott.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

