Strictly star Graziano di Prima unveils hair transformation

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano di Prima has unveiled a hair transformation, showcasing a fresh look ahead of the upcoming series.

The professional dancer, who has been on the BBC show since 2018, shared a video to his Instagram account, with the star getting his trademark long curly locks trimmed down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I did it! ✂️ What’s your opinion? 🤞❤️ Grazie mille 💋 @richardwardhair @cbasciu #newhaircut #hairstyle #fyp #grazianodiprima #newme #whynot” he wrote in the caption, encouraging followers to offer their opinion on the new style.

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Related: Strictly’s Johannes Radebe emotionally recalls “coming out party” on show



Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell, also known for taking great pride in her hair, commented on the post, writing: “Look those curlys.” Graziano responded in kind, referring to Dianne as “sista.”

With the cast for the upcoming series set to be announced in the coming months, former champion Rose Ayling-Ellis recently revealed that she initially “hated” her iconic Couple’s Choice return, which incorporated moments of extended silence.

“I hated it. I watched this pre-recorded video by external choreographers and immediately didn’t like what they’d come up with,” she said. “I was up for the idea, as long as it wasn’t a patronising stunt. An attempt to get the pity vote, all sad, dreary and ‘poor me’.

Related: EastEnders star Molly Rainford opens up on relationship with Strictly co-star

“It was what hearing people think deaf people experience. Very insular, cut-off, small. It was so sad. And that’s not me,” she continued, before adding that the routine was reworked. “It felt totally different. From there, we created the dance, shaping and changing it throughout the week

“[It felt] more true to me. It was only at camera rehearsals in the studio, when I was told the crew – who never stop – all dropped what they were doing to watch that I thought: ‘Shit. This might be a big deal’” she added.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like