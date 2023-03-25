Strictly’s Stacey Dooley praises "supportive" crew as she returns to work post-baby

Eamonn M. McCormack - Getty Images

Stacey Dooley has shared a video of her returning to work after having her baby, thanking her crew for their support.

The Strictly Come Dancing alumni and documentary-maker shared a little clip to her Instagram of crew members dressing up the set and sorting out the equipment, using the caption to praise them for being patient with her following her giving birth just over two months ago.

"SHOUT OUT to all my crews," she wrote. "Every exec I’m working with has been SO supportive. Ta for letting me pause evs 5 seconds… And ta for bringing the set to me. U da best."

Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton welcomed their daughter Minnie in January, and recently confirmed that Minnie has her mother's surname.

Last month, Stacey opened up about the difficulty of filming her recent documentary, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA, in America stating that she suffered from pregnancy sickness and a lack of a good brew.

"I was actually pregnant when we were filming, and I had just stopped feeling sick!" she said.

"I was allowed one cup of tea a day and I had this sacred box of Yorkshire Tea bags that I carried everywhere with me. Americans are amazing in so many ways, but they can't make a cup of tea!



"Doesn't matter how many times you ask them to make sure the water is piping hot, they just can't make a decent cuppa. I had this box that I would carry from state to state. It was that and the passport that were the most precious things in the suitcase!"

Earlier this month, the BBC revealed more details about upcoming documentary Ready for War?, in which Stacey observes a group of Ukrainian civilians as they undertake army training in the UK before heading to fight against Russia.

