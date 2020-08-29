From Strictly to the return of Spitting Image: the 30 shows to look forward to this autumn

Drama

This pitch-black superhero comedy wants to have its cape and eat it, as Karl Urban’s grizzled vigilante wages guerrilla war against craven corporate crusaders, notably the high-flying Homelander (Antony Starr). Season one was a bloodbath; season two promises even more gore.

Amazon Prime Video, 4 September



As his work on Pulling and Utopia proved, Dennis Kelly has never lacked ambition. But The Third Day – which features a live theatrical element from renowned company Punchdrunk as well as conventional TV chapters – seems strikingly bold. Starring Jude Law, Naomie Harris and Emily Watson, it’s the story of new arrivals on a remote island that’s full of mysteries.

Sky Atlantic, 15 September



Nurse Ratched became a counter-cultural anti-hero as a result of the iffy mental healthcare strategies showcased in Ken Kesey’s novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. This drama, created by Ryan Murphy and starring Sarah Paulson, gives her an origin story at last: one full of moral ambiguity and dark experiments.

Netflix, 18 September



A scruffy cabal of comics fans unearth a talismanic graphic novel and get entangled in a conspiracy in this stylish-looking remake of the Channel 4 drama. US showrunner and Gone Girl novelist Gillian Flynn pitches it as “The Goonies meets Marathon Man”, which sounds pretty good.

Amazon Prime Video, 25 September



Brian Masters’s book Killing for Company recounted the story of real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who murdered at least 12 men between 1978 and 1983. This drama brings the book to life: starring David Tennant as Nilsen, Jason Watkins as Masters and Daniel Mays as arresting officer DCI Peter Jay, it evokes both the crimes and the era that spawned them.

ITV, September



Life

A return to the fraught, paranoid universe of Doctor Foster as Mike Bartlett’s drama homes in on Gemma Foster’s neighbour Anna Baker. As Doctor Foster concluded, Anna (Victoria Hamilton) split up with her husband and moved away. But where did she go? And did her old life follow her there? Adrian Lester also stars.

BBC One, early autumn



Us

David Nicholls’s novel tracking the disintegration and possible redemption of a family is adapted for television with Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves in the starring roles. The Peterson family go on holiday together despite Douglas and his wife Connie’s ailing relationship. But could their passion be rekindled under duress?

BBC, early autumn



This provocative four-part drama stars Hayley Squires as a porn star and mum-of-three who has risen to the top of the UK adult film industry. Written by Lucy Kirkwood – who adapted her globetrotting play Chimerica for C4 last year – it will examine how porn affects societal ideas about consent.

Channel 4, October



Aldous time ... Brave New World. Photograph: USA Network/Steve Schofield More

Brave New World

Huxley’s prophetic (if rather stodgy) 1932 novel gets a screen revamp that presents London as a behaviourally conditioned paradise where everyone has nifty contact lenses, guzzles happy pills and takes part in mass orgies. As a wary US incomer, Alden Ehrenreich (star of the recent Han Solo prequel) has a bad feeling about this.

Sky One, October



For all its cutting-edge production processes, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series felt like a fun throwback, with Mando and Baby Yoda getting into various scrapes-of-the-week on backwater planets. Will season two – which adds Rosario Dawson to the mix – lean more into serialisation?

Disney+, October



The Sister

As the creator of Luther, Neil Cross knows how to ramp up the tension and slather on the melodrama. In his latest dark mystery, Russell Tovey stars as Nathan, a well-meaning, unassuming man with a big secret. Nathan has buried a difficult past, but a visit from an old associate threatens to unleash chaos.

ITV, October



