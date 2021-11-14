Strictly results: Sara Davies is the seventh contestant to be eliminated

Sara Davies has become the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from this series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Dragon’s Den entrepreneur was ejected from the competition along with professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec, following a dance-off against Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

Ramsay had previously escaped elimination after featuring in the dance-off last week, where she beat Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones.

However, this week, Davies and Skorjanec’s performance – of an Argentinian tango set to “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand – failed to win the backing of the judges, who voted unanimously for Ramsay and Kuzmin to remain on the programme.

Ramsay and Kuzim performed a quickstep to “I Won’t Dance” by Damita Jo.

Addressing his decision, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “This is a really difficult decision because I gave both couples on Saturday night a ‘seven’.

“So very, very equal, which made the decision even more difficult, but I think for me, the couple that stood out a little bit more and had the edge: Tilly and Nikita.”

Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas all voted in favour of Ramsay as well.

Speaking about her time on the show, Davies said: “I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life-changing experience, one I’ve loved every second of.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One.

