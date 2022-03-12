Strictly pros ‘divided whether Russian stars should return after Vladimir Putin’s war’

The female professionals in 2019 (PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professionals are divided over whether the Russian stars should be allowed to appear on the next series, according to reports.

Russian stars Katya Jones, 32, and Luba Mushtuk, 32, were born in Saint Petersburg and apparently “gutted by the scenes in Ukraine”.

But tensions are high on the Strictly dance floor because it has been claimed some of the dancers want producers to make a decision and tell the pair they cannot return to the series, The Sun reported.

Luba Mushtuk (PA)

A source told the newspaper: “Tensions are high and there’s a lot of strong feeling about this. Some of the dancers would want producers to make a decision and say ‘You can’t come back for the next series’...

“Some of the professionals feel it’s in bad taste to have them on the show. It’s been discussed among a group of them and they are concerned about it affecting the programme and causing a backlash.

It was added: “There’s a feeling that it would not be appropriate for them to return.”

BBC declined to comment on the story when approached for comment.

The Standard reached out to representatives for Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk for further comment.

Katya Jones (PA)

Meanwhile, professional dancers Nikita Kuzmin, 24, and Nadiya Bychkova, 32, hail from Ukraine.

Recently, vocal James Jordan urged the Russian professional dancers to speak out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The outspoken star said he was “very disappointed” the stars had remained silent on the subject of war.

He tweeted: “I don’t see many of the Russian dancers I know, and have even shared the Strictly dance floor with, openly speaking out about the war against Ukraine.

“But they are still promoting themselves on social media? Very disappointed.”

Previously, Jones took to Instagram with the message: “Praying for peace and love in the world [prayer emoji, heart emoji].”