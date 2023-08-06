Strictly’s Karen Hauer flooded with praise after sharing health update

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has received praise after sharing a health update.

The professional, who has been on the show since 2012, posted on Instagram to share that she regularly visits her gynaecologist to screen for cervical cancer.

“Since 2015 , this lovely doctor has taken care of me,” she wrote in the caption, with the photo showing the dancer alongside her doctor. “I always feel nervous going to the gynaecologist, but when I get there I’m always made to feel as comfortable as possible.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Strictly's Dianne Buswell joined by Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu for latest hair transformation

“I also get chocolate and coffee after my checkup 😂@londongynaecology 🤍#papsmear #checkuptime #selfcare #cervicalscreening,” she added.

Karen’s followers praised the dancer for raising awareness on the importance of cervical screenings, with another doctor commenting: “Thanks for sharing your screening and reminding people to get checked! 🙌”

Another follower also commended Karen for raising awareness, writing: “Good on you Karen as well for highlighting this,” whilst another wrote: “Thank you, Karen, for putting it out there because you have just reminded some ladies to book their smear test.”

Karen, who will appear on the upcoming 21st series of Strictly, recently spoke about her divorce from former co-star Kevin Clifton, describing the period as “tough.”

Related: Strictly star calls show a "pussycat" compared to Celebrity MasterChef

“I am a professional dancer, and I am structured and I am disciplined. But when emotional things happen to you, nothing you do on the outside helps,” she said.

“I went through a really tough divorce, and it was the most difficult thing I’ve faced on my own – and, I guess, in a spotlight. It’s almost like you want to hide and go into your own little cocoon,” she added, before revealing her dog Betty helped her get by.

“[She] saved my life, pretty much. Having that unconditional love and having her there to help me actually get up out of bed. My dog doesn’t judge me. I discovered so much more about the power of therapy through my dog and being able to release stress through her.”

Story continues

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like