Strictly judge Shirley Ballas faces fear of heights for charity

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has been taking on a series of challenges this week, facing her fear of heights in order to raise money for charity.

Shirley is taking part in a skyathalon, a trilogy of challenges that take her off the ground and out of her comfort zone. She is doing it in support of CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably, in memory of her brother David, who sadly died by suicide 20 years ago.

"I've lost my brother, I've lost close friends and I don’t want anyone else to go through that pain," she wrote on her JustGiving page.

"That's why I'm a proud CALM ambassador. They're here to help more people see tomorrow, to show that things can change – and the money I raise will be vital in helping them save more lives. Please donate whatever you can as I take on this challenge."

So far, Shirley has done the first two challenges. She started off by travelling on the world's fastest zipwire at North Wales' Zip World on Tuesday, August 8.

"I did it," she wrote on Instagram. "For all the loved ones we’ve lost. Thank you big brother David for carrying me today."

Earlier today (Thursday, August 10) Shirley took part in a 'wing walk', where she was strapped in to the top of a plane while it flew.

In a video on her socials, she revealed that she took a photo of her brother with her on her flight.

Her final challenge will take place on Saturday, August 12, and will see her skydive from 13,000 feet.

We encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Information about how to access support is available via the NHS , and organisations who can offer help include Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393.

Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

