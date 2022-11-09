Strictly judge hits out at rude comment about son

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has condemned a cruel tweet aimed at her son Mark.

On the current series of Dancing with the Stars, which streams on Disney+, pro choreographer Mark continues to compete with partner Charli D'Amelio, yet one social media user spoke unpleasantly about the couple after the latest episode.

In a now-deleted message, they wrote: "Charli is BORING! And Mark with that dirty long hair and being given the ringer of the season. Thanks but no."

After reading this, Mark's mum hit back on Twitter yesterday (November 8).

"Your message is not constructive in any way. Attacking a person's appearance. That's my son you're talking about," she wrote.

"Dirty hair? And how would you know that? Disgusting and not setting an example when it comes to a person's looks. Keep your comments to dance thank you."

This isn't the first instance in which the 'Queen of Latin' has felt the need to call out trolls, as Ballas previously responded after receiving a particularly horrid letter.

"As we know I had quite a lot of bullying on Strictly and my inbox on Instagram was full of horrific and horrendous messages," she said. "But this has gone a step further now. So I've had a hand delivered message addressed to me, with not such nice comments or words or whatever.

"I still do find it quite upsetting to have to go and perform and then read something like this from someone who doesn't even know me."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows also stream on BBC iPlayer.

