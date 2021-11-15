Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood to miss show with Covid

Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will miss this weekend's show after testing positive for Covid.

It is hoped that Revel Horwood, 56, will return for the next episode, a Strictly spokeswoman said.

Celebrities Tom Fletcher and Judi Love have also both missed a show after testing positive for coronavirus.

Revel Horwood is the only judge to have been part of every series of Strictly and is known for his high standards and not holding back his opinion.

A Strictly spokeswoman said: "Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week."

Australian-born Revel Horwood is known for his performances and choreography in the West End but will miss this year's Strictly musicals week.

At the start of Monday evening's It Takes Two on BBC Two, host Rylan wished Revel Horwood well, saying: "We are sending you all our love and we can't wait to see you, really soon."

It has not just been Covid which has caused issues on this series of Strictly, with celebrities having to miss shows for other health reasons too.

Peep Show actor Robert Webb, who had open heart surgery two years ago, withdrew from the competition citing ill health, while rugby player Ugo Monye missed an episode with a back injury.

There are seven couples still remaining in the competition after Dragon's Den star Sara Davies was voted off at the weekend.

That show also saw EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant in the show's history, and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice praised for paying tribute to the deaf community.

During their performance the music was turned to muffled noise and silence as the pair danced on.

The judges awarded a near-perfect combined score of 39 out of 40, with head judge Shirley Ballas calling the dance "absolutely beautiful".

Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie described Ayling-Ellis as a "wonderful role model", while former Strictly contestant and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers said she had been an "absolute triumph".

