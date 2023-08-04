Strictly’s Janette Manrara shares heartwarming photos of newborn baby

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has shared heartwarming photos of her newly born daughter, Lyra.

The It Takes Two host and husband Aljaž Škorjanec welcomed their first child into the world last week, with Lyra Rose being born on Friday, July 28.

The professional dancer took to Instagram earlier on Friday (August 4) to post a photo of the family with their new arrival, showing the trio in the hospital ward.

“How is this 1 week ago already?!” she wrote in the caption. “They say babies grow fast and to enjoy the newborn stage as much as possible. We’re doing exactly that! Happy 1 week Lyra 🌹Mami and Ati are so in love with you 🤍

The heartfelt post saw responses from Strictly star Amy Dowden, with the professional commenting on the post with a bunch of love heart emojis.

Before Lyra’s birth, Aljaž revealed that the couple had originally settled on a name long before her arrival, but then changed their minds as the big day approached.

“We settled on a name about eight years ago, but then as soon as we fell pregnant, we completely erased that one from the options,” he revealed. "Then, not that long ago, Janette suggested a name and that was the one that we kind of stuck with.

“Now, whenever we caress the bump, we say the name. People say that you need to see the baby before you solidify it, but I feel like we do have a name,” he added.

With the next series of Strictly due to get underway next month, and the cast announcements starting on Friday, radio presenter Roman Kemp recently said he’d be open to competing on one condition.

“The only way I’d do [it] is if I was teamed up with Johannes [Radebe],” he said. “Sometimes the show takes away from the skill of the dancers and becomes a soap opera of who’s dating who. If I was teamed up in a same-sex pairing, it'd be brilliant because I’d just be focusing on the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

