Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal future family plans

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has said she and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec “can’t wait for the day” to become parents but plan to leave it “up to the universe”.

The professional dancers met back in 2010 when performing in the live dance show Burn The Floor and later tied the knot in 2017.

Whilst it was love at first sight for Skorjanec, 38-year-old Manrara has admitted that she was more focused on her life than looking for a boyfriend at the time.

She told Prima magazine: “We met in 2010, I’d just moved to London to do the dance show Burn The Floor and I was rehearsing when Aljaz came in, looking like Prince Charming.

“Everyone just froze in awe… except for me. I was so focused on travelling the world and living my best life, I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend.

“On one of our first nights out with the cast, he kept trying to buy me a drink and I kept saying no. Then he said, ‘You watch, I’m going to marry you one day!'”

Skorjanec, 32, revealed he “knew from the first moment” he saw her that she was the one and that after months of begging he convinced her to go out with him.

The couple starred alongside each other on Strictly Come Dancing for many years before Manrara stepped down in 2021 to become a co-host of the spin-off show It Takes Two.

Earlier this year, Skorjanec announced he was also leaving the BBC dance competition after nine years on the show.

Together the couple has toured the UK together with multiple dance shows, with another Christmas spectacle scheduled for later this year.

Reflecting on their next steps and their hopes to start a family, Manrara said: “We believe in leaving it up to the universe and taking whatever we’re blessed with.

“We want to be parents and can’t wait for the day that comes, but we’re not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be.”

They also plan to focus on building their careers and said they would love to do more presenting together.

Manrara said: “We both enjoy presenting as we’re natural entertainers and we love talking to people.

“One of our favourite sayings is ‘When opportunity and preparation meet, it equals success.’

“So it’s important for us to prepare and hone our skills so that if we ever do get offered our own show, we’ll be ready.”

