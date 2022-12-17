Strictly’s Hamza Yassin says he’s lost over a stone and a half and five inches off his waistline

Strictly Come Dancing’s Hamza Yassin has revealed that he has lost over a stone and a half and five inches off his waistline thanks to dance training.

Hamza said that along with making him a finalist on the BBC1 show, months of rigorous nine-hour rehearsals have really paid off for him health-wise.

The wildlife cameraman, 32, is now vowing to "keep dancing".

Speaking ahead of the Strictly final on Saturday, where he will hit the ballroom floor with his professional dance partner, Jowita Przystal, for the last time, Yassin said: "I’ve lost nearly 13 kilos, over a stone and a half.

Yassin has undergone weekly nine-hour training sessions (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

"My feet are not achy anymore and I’m seeing body parts being defined and I feel so much happier, fitter, and healthier and I hope I can keep it going. It will be amazing if I can.

"I am certainly healthier. I have lost 4-5 inches across my waist, it’s just nuts.

"This suit I’m wearing was tailor-made at the beginning and now I’m wearing a belt to tighten it. It’s an amazing feeling. Dancing is an incredible workout.

"There’s no need to go running."

Leaner: The wildlife camerman has vowed to keep dancing (BBC/Guy Levy)

Hamza admitted that he’s struggled with his confidence throughout the series and believed every week would be his last.

"I’m certainly out of my comfort zone," he admitted."If you put me in front of a lion charging at me with a camera I’ll be like, ‘cool, I am confident’...

"Here I’m in clothes that I would never normally wear and doing stuff I wouldn’t normally do and I don’t hear the music - believe it or not, I feel the music like if there’s a rhythm I can feel it...

The Strictly finalist, pictured with dance partner Jowita Przystal, is a favourite to win the Glitterball (BBC/Guy Levy)

The dance star, who has dyslexia, added: "Confidence is a tough thing but I feel like my dyslexia helps with my dancing, so I have that to rely on.

"The 3D thinking of where we need to be, that’s perfect."

Yassin is tipped to win the series after topping the judges leaderboard each week.