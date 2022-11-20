Strictly: Fleur East scores first perfect 40 of series with Destiny’s Child tribute

Fleur East and Vito Coppola received the first perfect score of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

During Saturday (19 November) night’s show, the dance competition series returned to the historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019.

Singer East and Coppola performed second to last with a Couple’s Choice routine to a Destiny’s Child megamix, including the songs “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” and “Lose My Breath”.

After performing the fast-paced routine, judge Craig Revel Horwood – who was yet to get his 10 paddle out this series – told East: “One word, three syllables, beginning with F: fab-u-lous.”

Motsi Mabuse said that East was the missing member of Destiny’s Child, while Shirley Ballas said it was an “iconic routine that will go down in history”.

Anton Du Beke praised East’s control, saying that the dance was “as good as we’ve done, ever”.

The couple scored 10s from all four judges, putting them at the top of the leaderboard and making them the first couple to get a 40 this year.

YES! The first 40 of #Strictly 2022 for THAT instantly iconic routine from Fleur and Vito (Beyonce and Michelle)@FleurEast @Vito__Coppola pic.twitter.com/rVhNatRu8F — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 19, 2022

East’s mother was shown in the audience crying at her daughter’s success.

It was a high scoring night, with Helen Skelton receiving 39 points, while Hamza Yassin scored 38.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 20 November at 7.20 pm on BBC One.