Strictly final: Amy Dowden surprises fans in group dance

The dancer underwent a mastectomy after discovering a lump in April

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden shocked fans by dancing in the show's grand final.

The 33-year-old dancer from Caerphilly had her final chemotherapy session last month after her breast cancer diagnosis.

She later broke her foot and her hopes of dancing in the 2023 series were dashed.

But on Saturday night, Dowden featured in a group number alongside fellow Strictly professional dancers.

She played a prominent role in the routine, which opened the show for the last time this series.

Despite previously appearing in the background of some rounds of the competition, Dowden had not yet danced on the show this year.