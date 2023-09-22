Strictly’s Dianne Buswell references boyfriend with week 1 dance

Joe Maher - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has revealed the cute connection her week one dance has to boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Dianne will be taking to the dancefloor with EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier this year - with the pair's opening dance being a Foxtrot to 'It's All About You' by McFly.

Now, in an Instagram Story, the dancer has shared that she was partially inspired by a cover Joe did of the song for Comic Relief back in 2014.

Sharing a clip of the track titled 'It's All About You(tube)', which features Joe mimicking various boybands in the music video, she joked: "Some added inspo for us," alongside a couple of crying laughing emojis.

The dancer also shared a post from McFly singer Tom Fletcher who'd written that he "couldn't wait" to see her and Bobby perform to the song this weekend.

"So excited!" she added. "Literally one of my fav[ourite] songs."

Dianne and Joe first met on the BBC dancing series after being paired up in 2018, eventually finishing in second place.

Despite rumours earlier in the year that they had broken up, Joe and Dianne have remained together since their time on the show, with the couple moving in together and enjoying regular romantic holidays.

Earlier this week Dianne revealed that she and Joe still practice dancing together at home in a heart-warming post.

"Whenever a new year of Strictly comes on Joe likes to remind me he still remembers what I taught him," she wrote alongside a clip of them dancing to Toploader's 'Dancing in the Moonlight'.

"It really is the best show - makes people just want to dance and when you dance you can't help but feel happy."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights from September 25 on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

