Strictly Come Dancing's HRVY tests positive for coronavirus

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus, 10 days before the launch show is due to be filmed.

The YouTube star and singer tweeted to say he's "all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days".

He added: "Already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik Toks."

A BBC spokesman confirmed a member of the Strictly Come Dancing group had tested positive. HRVY is still expected to take part in the series.

The BBC spokesman added: "We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

HRVY added on Instagram: "It proves us youngsters can get it [coronavirus] without even realising."

NHS guidance says someone with a positive test will "usually need to self-isolate for at least 10 days". The launch show is due to be filmed on 12 October and be broadcast five days later, with the live shows starting on October 24.

This year's series will be shorter than usual, and judge Bruno Tonioli will have a reduced role amid coronavirus restrictions.

The BBC has also confirmed contestants will be able to rehearse, perform and go home to their families each night - following government guidelines.

BBC broadcaster Clara Amfo is also taking part in the show

The rest of the Strictly line-up will include comedian Bill Bailey, former home secretary Jacqui Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, reality star Jamie Laing and boxer Nicola Adams, who will is competing as half of the show's first same-sex couple.

HRVY, whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell, has a social media following of more than 10 million, and more than a billion combined streams to his name. He performed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough last year.

The 21-year-old rose to fame after uploading his music videos to Facebook. He has since sold out UK and European tours and his debut album will be out later this year.

