Strictly Come Dancing's Greg Wise Reveals How Emma Thompson Inspired Him To Sign Up For This Year's Series

Greg Wise has revealed his wife Dame Emma Thompson was partly behind his decision to sign up for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

This weekend, Greg – known for his roles in the film Sense And Sensibility and the TV drama The Crown – is set to make his debut on the Strictly dance floor in the show’s pre-recorded launch episode.

However, the British actor has admitted he almost didn’t end up on this year’s Strictly line-up at all, as he had originally been poised to sign up for a “quite nicely paid” three-picture film deal.

Having initially turned Strictly down, Greg has admitted that it was talking to Emma about the matter that made him reconsider, after which he rejected the big-screen offer and said yes to the ballroom instead.

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson at the premiere of Last Christmas (Photo: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images)

He told the Telegraph: “I told the wife [about Strictly] and she said I had to go for it.

“I had a big job lined up, a three-picture deal that would have been quite nicely paid, thank you very much. I asked if I could do Strictly next year instead and they said no. So here we are.”

Greg previously said that he was competing in Strictly in memory of his late sister, Clare Wise.

“My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen,” he told the BBC. “She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

“I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance – but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh...”

Greg is one of 15 stars competing on Strictly this year (Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comedy actor Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu were the first three of this year’s Strictly competitors to be announced, with CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former soap stars Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn also on the line-up.

Loose Women panellist Judi Love, Dragon’s Den expert Sara Davies and TikTok star Tilly Ramsay – best known as the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay – are also among the celebrities taking part, alongside daytime host Dan Walker and athletes Ugo Monye and Adam Peaty.

Story continues

Meanwhile, EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis will make history as the first deaf contestant to ever take part in Strictly, with Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite competing as part of the show’s first male partnership.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

MORE STRICTLY: