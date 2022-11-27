Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Taylor Leaves Competition Ahead Of Quarter-Finals

Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest Strictly Come Dancing elimination.

Ellie Taylor has become the ninth celebrity to leave this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

During Sunday night’s Strictly results show, Ellie missed out on a spot in the quarter-finals after failing to impress the judges with her Jive routine.

After landing at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night, the comedian did not manage to secure enough public support to save her from the dance-off, landing in the bottom two for the first time.

She was joined by Fleur East, whose Rumba performance garnered mixed critiques during the live show.

However, after watching both celebrities dance for the first time, it was unanimously decided that Fleur should remain in the competition, with all of the judges highlighting the Sax singer’s technical ability.

Ellie said of her time on Strictly: “It has and it’s been, I’m going to be a cliché machine now, but it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.

“Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the Execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers -– even some of the judges have been alright!”

The Ted Lasso star also heaped praise on her professional partner Johannes Radebe, telling him: “You are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really really are.

“You see people and you saw me, at every point. I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said ‘embrace your weird Ellie’. You’ve done it so full-heartedly and without judgement.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo. I don’t know what runs through your body but it’s not blood, it’s rhythm and it’s music, and to watch you perform is incredible.”

Saturday’s live show saw Will Mellor topping the leaderboard for the first time with his unique Charleston, while Hamza Yassin fell just behind following his Argentine Tango.

Kym Marsh did not perform on Saturday after testing positive for Covid earlier in the week, although she and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima are expected to return to the show next week.

Strictly returns on Friday night at 8pm on BBC One.

