Strictly Come Dancing's Dan Walker Forced To Miss Training After Head Injury Sends Him Back To Hospital

Dan Walker has been forced to take time out of Strictly Come Dancing training after he had to go back to hospital with a head injury.

The BBC Breakfast presenter previously revealed he had walked into a glass door at a hotel this week after rushing to retrieve his wallet that he’d left in a taxi.

However, late on Friday, Dan revealed he’d had to pay another visit to A&E for scans as he was still feeling “a little wobbly”.

While Dan said that a CT scan confirmed he was OK, he has been instructed to rest for a couple of days, meaning he risks falling behind his fellow Strictly competitors as they prepare for the first live show next Saturday.

Sharing photos on himself in hospital, Dan wrote on Instagram: “Bit of head-based drama today! After whacking my noggin on the big glass window yesterday I got sent to A & E today because I was feeling a little wobbly.

“A lovely nurse at Barnet Hospital called Karina checked my vitals and 6ft 9 Consultant Erik Witt gave me a CT scan to check for a bleed on the brain. Thankfully… all ok.”

He continued: “I’ve got to rest for a couple of days - so I’ll be a bit behind - but ready to dig in again next week.”

Dan also paid tribute to his as-yet-unannounced Strictly dance partner, revealing she “waited for hours in the car park to make sure I was ok”.

“Whatever happens on the telly… she has a friend for life,” he added.

Filming on this year’s pre-recorded Strictly launch show was completed last week, with the episode set to air on Saturday night.

It will see all 15 of this year’s celebrities find out who their dance partner is, while they will also perform in their first group number.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 7.45pm on BBC One.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

