Strictly Come Dancing's Angela Scanlon teases pro partner reveal

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Angela Scanlon has shared her thoughts on her new professional dance partner ahead of tonight's launch show (September 16).

The TV presenter appeared on The One Show on Friday night (September 15), where host Alex Jones asked Angela whether she was excited about the professional dancer she's been paired with for the 2023 series.

"I'm so excited," she replied. "I feel like I might have got the best one. I'm very happy."

The Your Home Made Perfect star stopped herself from revealing more information, causing One Show co-host Roman Kemp to laugh and respond: The temptation to ask who it is, I can't even say."

Strictly fans won't have to wait too much longer to learn the identity of Angela's competiton partner, with the Strictly launch show airing tonight.

In the one hour and 45 minute special, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be matching up Strictly's celebrity contestants with their respectable dance partners.

This year's line-up includes many faces from the small screen, from Coronation Street star Ellie Leach to Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington , EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, plus Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas .

Journalist Angela Rippon, news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy and BBC Asian Network breakfast show presenter Nikita Kanda will also be waltzing their way onto the dancefloor.

Not forgetting, Paralympian Jody Cundy , Love Island 's Zara McDermott , Bad Education star and West End actor Layton Williams and comedian Eddie Kadi .

Strictly's head judge Shirley Ballas shared her joy at being back, teasing that she and her co-judges will be performing a number in the launch show tonight.

"The audience is in for a real treat, my dance shoes are back out and it feels amazing!," she said. "I’ve been put through my paces, but to be dancing with my fellow Judges and the professional dancers is a feeling like no other."

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its launch special on September 16 on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

