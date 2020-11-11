Strictly Come Dancing week four: Dances revealed ahead of Saturday’s live show

The dances for week four of Strictly Come Dancing have been revealed.

The 10 celebrity contestants have moved on from the glitz of Movie Week on Saturday - with a selection of dances from Sambas to American Smooths set to be performed this week.

Perhaps the most intriguing dance of the night will be Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse’s couple’s choice to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang.

Meanwhile, Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe will waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright, while Clara Amfo and AljaÅ¾ Škorjanec will be taking on a Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews.

HRVY and Janette Manrara will Salsa to Dynamite by BTS, while Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer will Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Downden will Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler, while Maisie Smith and Gorka Márquez will Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Max George and Dianne Buswell will dance the American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr while Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will perform an American Smooth to Stand By Me by Ben E. King.

Finally Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice will Cha Cha to Oye Como Va / I Like It Like That by Santana.

At the bottom of the leaderboard last weekend was sportsman Jason Bell with 12 points and boxer Adams with 19 points. Adams was chosen by the judges to remain in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday on BBC One.



