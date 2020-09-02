‘Strictly Come Dancing’: Boxer Nicola Adams To Be Part Of UK Talent Show’s First Same-Sex Couple – Update

UPDATED, 09/02 4:00AM: British pro boxer Nicola Adams, who won at Olympic gold medal at London 2012 and retired with an undefeated record in 2019, has joined the cast of the 18th season of UK dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

Adams will take part in the series’ first ever same-sex couple, a move widely praised as long-overdue on social media today.

Ranvir Singh, the UK journalist and presenter, and BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo have also joined the show’s cast, making it six contestants announced so far.

PREVIOUSLY, 09/01 11:30AM: Long-running UK talent show Strictly Come Dancing has named the first wave of contestants for its 18th series.

Actress and presenter Caroline Quentin, former NFL player and broadcaster Jason Bell, and The Wanted singer and actor Max George have all been confirmed for the latest series, with further names to be announced.

BBC Studios produces the show, which will broadcaster this autumn on BBC One. It pairs a celebrity with a professional dancer in a variety of dance contests covering numerous styles.

Actor Kelvin Fletcher triumphed in the 17th series.

