Strictly Come Dancing: Sara Davies Zooms Up Leaderboard With Joint Highest-Scoring Dance

Sara Davies found herself sitting at the top of this week’s Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after a huge reversal of fortune.

The Dragon’s Den star was sat at the bottom of the pile last week after her debut performance on the dancefloor failed to impress the judges.

However, Sara and her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec bounced back from their Cha Cha to become this week’s joint highest scorers.

The pair picked up 34 points for their Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me on Saturday night.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood described the dance as “absolutely wonderful”.

The score was only rivalled by Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, who scored the same for their Charleston, which had her father Gordon in tears as he watched in the studio audience.

Sara and Aljaž sit fifth on the overall leaderboard, as the scores from last week have been carried over and combined with this week’s ahead of the first elimination on Sunday night.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are sat at the top of the overall leaderboard with 65 points out of a possible 80.

They achieved the joint second highest score on Saturday alongside John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who were also given 31.

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones currently sit bottom of the overall rankings after being given 18 for their Tango.

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, who has won the last two series of Strictly, are second from bottom despite being awarded 25 points this week.

Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden were absent from this week’s show after they tested positive for Covid, but are expected to return to the competition next week.

Find out who will be first to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing during Sunday’s results show, airing at 7.05pm on BBC One.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

