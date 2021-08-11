Strictly Come Dancing: Revealed As One Of Two New Additions To Line-Up

Matilda Ramsay has been announced as the latest addition to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The social media star, chef and daughter of Gordon Ramsay was confirmed to be the ninth star competing on this year’s series during an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning.

Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet!

“I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Tilly Ramsay on This Morning (Photo: ITV)

This Morning also surprised Tilly with a video message from her famous dad, who joked: "Don't date those dancers!"

An additional celebrity is also set to be revealed later in the day.

The first five Strictly stars taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu the first three to be confirmed.

Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.

More recently, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, soap actor Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.